Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘We’re a Party That’s Very Arrogant’ and Thinks Everyone Who Disagrees Is Evil

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that “We’re a party that’s very arrogant. If you don’t agree with us 100% with our dogmatic views on certain issues, then you’re not only wrong, you’re a bad person. That’s the attitude that I think a lot of American voters are hearing from Democrats, or that’s what they perceive. We’ve got to change that.”

Moulton stated that Republicans launched “vicious attacks…against trans people. We’re the party that wants to protect these folks. We’re the party that’s going to stand up for minorities all across America when they come under assault from the Republicans. And yet, we can’t even engage in a debate about the policies that we can win on, that we can actually win over the American people to support our position…even just to win this debate.”

Later, Moulton said, “There are some issues where we really do just have better policies, like on the economy. Our policies will bring down inflation. Trump, with his tax cuts for billionaires and his massive tariffs, will raise inflation. And yet, the American voters trust Republicans more on the economy. So, we’ve got to understand, why do American voters just fundamentally not trust us? I think it’s because we’re in the business of preaching, as opposed to listening. We’re a party that’s very arrogant. If you don’t agree with us 100% with our dogmatic views on certain issues, then you’re not only wrong, you’re a bad person. That’s the attitude that I think a lot of American voters are hearing from Democrats, or that’s what they perceive. We’ve got to change that.”

Moulton added that Democratic leadership understands this problem.

Later, in response to a question on if Democrats need to change their message or their policies, Moulton stated that he isn’t an expert on trans issues, but there should be a debate on whether policies need to be changed.

