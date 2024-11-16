Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: People Didn’t See Dangers of Trump Because of ‘Misinformation That Was Out in the Media’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) stated that “People are going to find out and realize that everything he said he’s going to do, he’s actually going to do. And it’s unfortunate, with the amount of misinformation that was out in the media that was being pumped out to so many folks, it’s unfortunate that people couldn’t see the dangers of Donald Trump.”

While discussing the pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run HHS, Garcia said, “I think people are about to find out the horrors of Donald Trump. People are going to find out and realize that everything he said he’s going to do, he’s actually going to do. And it’s unfortunate, with the amount of misinformation that was out in the media that was being pumped out to so many folks, it’s unfortunate that people couldn’t see the dangers of Donald Trump. But people like RFK Jr., like Matt Gaetz, like Tulsi Gabbard, in charge of our national security and our nation’s health, [it’s] going to impact families across this country, especially those that depend on systems like Medicare. Families that are depending on these important agencies that provide health care are going to be greatly impacted. So, I think it’s a sad day, a sad time for our country.”

