Vivek Ramaswamy: Some Government Agencies Will Be ‘Deleted Outright’

Vivek Ramaswamy said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the soon-to-be-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will “delete” some government agencies.

Ramaswamy said, “Over the last 40 years, even conservatives, we’ve talked a big game for 40 years about cutting the federal government, about reducing the scope of the federal government. Politicians haven’t been able to do it. And so Elon and I, we’re not politicians. We’re businessmen. We’re coming at it from the outside. Sometimes, if you go inside, you become native to the system.”

He added, “I applaud President Trump for setting this up for success. But I come back to the principle. in the early months, score quick wins through executive the action, show what can be done, and then I think we’ll lay the groundwork for Congress to have to take meaningful steps for the future. A lot of these discussions are theoretical to do cut different entitlement programs or whatever. Let’s start with the fact that there is massive waste, fraud and abuse right now. Federal contractors are really exploiting the federal government. You could take haircuts across the board, and they would be no worse off for if it.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Are you going to be closing down departments?”

Ramaswamy said, “We expect mass reductions. We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright. We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts of all federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government. So, yes, we expect all of the above.”

