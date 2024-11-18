Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Biden ‘Should Be MAGA-Proofing Ukraine’s Fight as Much as Possible’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that President Joe Biden should change American policy towards the war in Ukraine and allow Ukraine more leeway in how it uses weapons and loan them more money from frozen Russian assets at the end of his term and “should be MAGA-proofing Ukraine’s fight as much as possible.”

Auchincloss began by stating that Biden and the West have been too afraid of threats from Putin and hamstrung the Ukrainians in the process and should stop doing so. Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “But the fact of the matter is, the war’s been going on for 1,000 days now, and we haven’t so far. President Biden is only in office for another two months. Should he be making moves like this, right at the end of his term?”

Auchincloss responded, “Yes. He should be lifting all restrictions on the use of ATACMS and F-16s to enable Ukraine to provide air supremacy and supporting [fire] for their troops and to attack Russia’s oil refining capacity. He should be underwriting more loans on Russia’s frozen assets so that Ukraine can use, not just the 50 billion dollars that’s already been underwritten, but more, to help turbocharge its military-industrial base. Basically, he should be MAGA-proofing Ukraine’s fight as much as possible.”

