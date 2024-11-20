Bedingfield: RFK Is a ‘Threat’ to Public Safety, He ‘Doesn’t Believe in Medical Science’

Former Biden White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, did not believe in medical science.

Bedingfield said, “There’s a lot of horror about RFK Junior and what you know, the things that he has said about vaccines, about medical science. I think there is a real concern that he, you know, poses a potential threat to communities around the country that some of these, you know, these elected officials have to go home, to their families, to the people they know, to their neighbors, and deal with the ramifications of somebody running HHS who doesn’t believe in medical science. So there’s a lot of concern about him, too.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “On the subject of RFK Jr, Bulwark unearthed this video.”

While he was opening a new chapter of his group, the Children’s Health Defense Kennedy said, “Many people argue that this pandemic was a ‘plandemic,’ that it was planned from the outset. It’s part of a sinister scheme. I can’t tell you the answer to that. I don’t have enough evidence. A lot of it feels very planned to me.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Okay, so I can tell you the answer to that. I have enough evidence, and that’s insane. That’s not what happened. Horrible.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN