CHC Chair: People Weren’t Feeling Unemployment Rate, Stock Market in Their Pocketbooks

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) stated that “even if the economy has the lowest unemployment rate, even if you’re seeing growth in the stock market,” all of that is not going to matter that much “if people are not feeling it in their pocketbooks,” and that is reflected in the election results.

Host José Díaz-Balart asked, “And what did you take away from these past elections? What was your — when you see the results of what happened, what’s your takeaway from the elections?”

Barragán answered, “Well, first, I think it’s that we need to go across the country, into all communities. We need to listen to people. We need to do engagement, not just during election season. We also need to make sure that people feel that they’re being heard. We heard a lot about high cost and that people felt the economy wasn’t working for them. So, even if the economy has the lowest unemployment rate, even if you’re seeing growth in the stock market, if people are not feeling it in their pocketbooks, then I think that’s reflected [in] what we’ve seen.”

