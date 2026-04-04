Dem Rep. Correa: Trump Wants More Money for ICE When Illegals with Citizen Kids Are Being Deported

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) objected to President Donald Trump asking for more money for ICE when “We have American citizens whose parents are undocumented in this country that are being deported.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “I wonder how your constituents are experiencing this war and the economic effects of this war. Gas prices are now 37% higher than at the start of the war, and California, in particular, seeing big jumps in gas prices. What are you hearing from your constituents?”

Correa answered, “80, $90 to fill my gas tank this last week, okay. You talk about the war, prices are going up everywhere, food prices, gas prices, you talk about the war. We have American citizens whose parents are undocumented in this country that are being deported. I say this to you because, now, the President is asking for more money for ICE, more money for the Department of Homeland Security, while he’s cutting back on TSA. I don’t understand the logic behind this ask for more money for the military and cutting back everywhere else.”

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