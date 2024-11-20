Joy Behar: Half the Country Is Miserable Because ‘We Hate’ Trump Won

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts after a small squabble in the previous segment that their tensions were high because President-elect Donald Trump won the November 5 election.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “We’re having a conversation. And we’re going to go back to it but before we do, I just want to say this is the beauty of people who have different opinions. Sometimes it’s messy. Sometimes we’re messy. I don’t know if you noticed that when I came out this morning, I had trouble trying to figure out, because there was nothing in the thing. There’s something in the air.”

Behar said, “You know what’s in the air, Whoopi, Trumpism. We lost the election. Wait a minute. we lost the election. we’re miserable. half of this country is miserable and let’s just tell the truth. We hate that he won. We hate it and everybody is uptight and crazy right now.”

Goldberg said, “Well then I’m going to say to that machine over there, you stop blaming me. You do what you’re supposed to do. You bring up the words I need to say so what I need to say is we’re going to go back to the convo that we were having.”

