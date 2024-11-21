Homan: Trump Should Threaten Mexico with Consequences if They Don’t Stop Migrant Caravan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that President-Elect Donald Trump should threaten to impose consequences on Mexico if they do not stop the current migrant caravan from coming to the U.S. border.

Homan said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:15] “I think President Trump needs to make a phone call down there to tell them they’re going to stop that caravan or they’re going to have consequences like he did before. And to the [migrants] — if you want to spend every bit of your money, if you want to sell your house and your savings and give it to the criminal cartels to come to America, understand this: You are not going to be staying. You’re going to be leaving. We’re going to make sure of that. Look, I talked about prioritization of public safety threats and national security threats. But if you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table. We’re just going to prioritize the smart way…but if you’re in the country illegally, you’ve got a problem. You enter the country illegally, which is a crime, then you’re going to be held accountable.”

