Dem FL Prosecutor: Bondi Will Be ‘Strong’ on Fentanyl, Campus Antisemitism

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Palm Beach County, FL State Attorney Dave Aronberg (D), who worked for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi when she was Attorney General of Florida, stated that Bondi will “pursue strong policies against fentanyl. She’ll go after antisemitism on campus. So, I will applaud her for that.” And “believes in the rule of law.”

Aronberg said that Bondi is a Trump loyalist and also “believes in the rule of law.”

He added, “I do not believe she will be Matt Gaetz 2.0. She is not going to burn it all down. She is not going to put forward fake charges to go after Trump’s enemies. Yeah, you’ll see some John Durham investigations.”

Aronberg further stated that Bondi will “pursue Trump’s initiatives on immigration, and that will be controversial, the mass round-up of undocumented migrants. But she’ll also pursue strong policies against fentanyl. She’ll go after antisemitism on campus. So, I will applaud her for that. But she’s not a revolutionary. She’s not going to burn the place down.”

He also addressed Democratic criticism of Bondi and stated that someone like former Attorney General Eric Holder wasn’t going to be picked by Trump and Bondi is as good as Democrats were going to get.

