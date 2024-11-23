Jerry Brown: Biden ‘Definitely Had Some Deterioration’, Many ‘Fall by the Wayside’ in Their 80s

During an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles host Elex Michaelson released on Friday, former California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) stated that President Joe Biden “was slowing down, no question. And I don’t think it was a newsflash that, when you get in your 80s, a lot of people fall by the wayside.” And Biden “definitely had some deterioration there.”

Brown said, “Well, look, he was slowing down, no question. And I don’t think it was a newsflash that, when you get in your 80s, a lot of people fall by the wayside. I keep in good touch with my high school class, and half of them are dead — more than half. And a lot of them were slowing down. So, that’s just where you are. And I think Joe was around, he stayed, he won. But he definitely had some deterioration there. And that didn’t help. And you just — you’ve got to be vigorous, when you’re — especially, when you see all that war going on, you’re looking for a lot of energy in the leader, and, for all the various reasons of age and health, Joe couldn’t portray that in the way that people wanted. And Trump, for all his foibles, and all the things he does, from the lies to the philandering, to the this and the that, he’s got an energy, and he’s a phenomenon, he’s a force. And that was powerful.”

