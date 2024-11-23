Maher: ‘Experts’ ‘Let Something Go’ and Government Got ‘Sclerotic’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he’s not a huge fan of President-Elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, there is bureaucratic bloat and there are “thousands of regulations that do stop people from living lives they could live better and don’t do anything. There is woke in the military,” and “the experts have just sort of, like, let something go, for so long that it’s just sclerotic now and constipated.”

Maher said, “The country does need disrupting. The country needs a colonic and a slap in the face so bad. This is not who I would choose to administer the colonic, but it’s not like the bureaucracy isn’t bloated. It’s not like the debt isn’t $36 trillion. It’s not like there aren’t thousands of regulations that do stop people from living lives they could live better and don’t do anything. There is woke in the military, whatever they’re going after. I’m not saying there isn’t — and I’m not going to pre-hate anything. Do I have really good, optimistic feelings about it? No, I don’t. But I’m just not going to pre-hate, I can’t get into that. Let’s see what the disruptors can do, because, quite frankly, the experts have just sort of, like, let something go, for so long that it’s just sclerotic now and constipated.”

Maher added that he’ll wait and see how disruptive members of the Trump administration are once they get pressure from lobbyists and contractors and said that tariffs will make inflation worse.

