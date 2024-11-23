Maher: People Don’t Trust Institutions Because ‘Many’ Became ‘Ideologically Captured’ and Dishonest

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “many institutions” “have been ideologically captured by this very, very far-left wing, to the point where they are denying stuff that is just obvious to the naked eye.” And that’s why people don’t trust institutions.

After Maher brought up his earlier discussion with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, writer Andrew Sullivan cut in to say that Tyson wouldn’t address the substance of the issue.

Maher then said, “I can’t get a scientist to say that Scientific American, the magazine — as so many institutions — have been ideologically captured by this very, very far-left wing, to the point where they are denying stuff that is just obvious to the naked eye.”

Sullivan responded, “And people aren’t stupid, they see them making these statements and they see Democrats refusing and liberals refusing to disown them. Why? What is Neil afraid of? I know what he’s afraid of, he’s afraid of some massive social media mob coming at him, calling him a sexist, bigot, and all the rest. Well, we have to get over that.”

Maher then stated, “And people see that and they go, well, then I can’t trust you on anything else.” And Sullivan agreed.

