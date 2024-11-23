NYT’s Brooks: Most Trump Picks Won’t ‘Want to Be Liked’ or Be ‘Responsible’

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “there are not going to be a lot of the Trump appointees like Jim Mattis, who want to be liked, who want to do a responsible job for the government.”

Brooks said, “These are anti-institutionalists. That’s the theme of the whole — the group of people. And so many have scandals because they are outside the pale of polite society. So, there are not going to be a lot of the Trump appointees like Jim Mattis, who want to be liked, who want to do a responsible job for the government. When you pick somebody who has a sex scandal or a financial scandal, they are totally on your side, because they have no other route to a career in their lives. So, they are going to be total Trump loyalists. And their mission is to disrupt the institutions.”

He continued, “Now, some of the — I happen to think a lot of our institutions need some disrupting. We’ve got a lot of, like, why can’t we make — why can’t we build subways in this country? Why can’t we build fighter planes in this country? A lot of these institutions have gone creaky. And so, they need reform, but they don’t need a blowtorch. And, especially in the attorney general’s office, what we’re talking about is not reforming the Justice Department. That’s not cleaning out the bureaucracy. That’s taking a blowtorch to the neutral institutions of justice.”

