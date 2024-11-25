Dem Rep. Jonathan Jackson: How Do You Say Who’s Here Illegally? I Don’t Like ‘Illegal Person’ as Term

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) wondered, “when people start talking about mass deportation, exactly how does that work? Who’s here lawfully? Who’s here unlawfully? I do not like the term an illegal person, no person is illegal. Someone might have committed an illegal act.”

Jackson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 34:10] “[T]his is where the centrists and the left and the right and decent people all come together, and when people start talking about mass deportation, exactly how does that work? Who’s here lawfully? Who’s here unlawfully? I do not like the term an illegal person, no person is illegal. Someone might have committed an illegal act. This is where the centrists and the Democrats and Republicans are going to come together, are you going to give the same speech in Colorado, going to give the same speech in Iowa, in Indiana? You’re going to give the same speech in Michigan, where farmers in each of these states have people that work in agriculture, people that work in the service industry, people that also work in IT? There are a lot of Mexicans that are also working here in the IT sector.”

