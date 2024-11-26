Cuellar: Homan Knows What He’s Doing, He’s Willing to Listen in a Way Biden Didn’t

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that incoming Border Czar Tom Homan “knows what needs to work” and is willing to talk to him, which is different from the Biden administration not always listening to him and stated that “we can deport people quickly under Title 8. We can do stay in Mexico. We can do so many things on policies that can work right away.”

Cuellar said, “[T]here are a lot of things we can work on. I want to see some of the details. But, certainly, look, we can export — we can deport people quickly under Title 8. We can do stay in Mexico. We can do so many things on policies that can work right away. In fact, today, I was communicating with Tom and we talked about getting together some time when I head back to D.C. in the next week or so.”

He added, “I’ve been doing this for many years. Sometimes, the current administration has not listened to me.” And that Homan responding to his outreach “tells me that Tom knows what needs to work and I can give him my experience.”

Cuellar also stated that some Democrats should be willing to talk to Homan.

