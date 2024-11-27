Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Our Work with Mexico’s Law Enforcement Isn’t Working, That Must Change

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that while he thinks across-the-board tariffs aren’t a good idea, “the law enforcement cooperation between us and those uncorrupted parts of the Mexican law enforcement establishment [is] not going well right now. That has to change.”

Krishnamoorthi said, “I think that across-the-board tariffs imposed on day one of the Trump administration would be across-the-board taxes imposed on Americans. There is somehow a misguided notion that these tariffs would be punishment on other countries. But, actually, you’d have higher taxes and higher prices for Americans, and then there’d be retaliatory tariffs that would hurt our exporters, like our farmers. And then, finally, it would divide our friends and allies, as well as partners, in countering aggression from other countries like Russia and China.”

He added, “I think the issue is that if the tariffs are imposed on day one, it’s no longer a threat. It’s just higher prices for Americans. And so, I do think that we have to do much more with regard to the border, we have to do much more in stopping fentanyl. For instance, I think the law enforcement cooperation between us and those uncorrupted parts of the Mexican law enforcement establishment [is] not going well right now. That has to change. But I think that imposing across-the-board tariffs could be counterproductive.”

