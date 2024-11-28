Left-Wing Dem Donor Trial Lawyer: ‘No Talent’ Kamala Can Never Run for President Again

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” John Morgan, the founder of Florida-based Morgan & Morgan law firm and now a self-described former major Democratic donor, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her lackluster 2024 presidential run effort.

Morgan said despite reports Harris was weighing future options, she could never run for president again.

“John, I was thrilled to have you tonight, and I wanted you to react to this,” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “This was reporting out of Politico about what Kamala Harris was doing in Hawaii: ‘Privately, the vice president has been instructing advisers and allies to keep her options open, whether for a possible 2028 presidential run, or even to run as governor in the state of California in two years, as Harris has repeated in phone calls, ‘I am staying in the fight.” Your reaction to that?”

“Well, my reaction is, you know, she thinks she’s Obama,” Morgan replied. “She goes to Hawaii because Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She could never run for president again. She ran once and got zero delegates. She got 8% of California. I begged them not to put her up. She was going to be tethered to Biden no matter what. That was a zero-sum game for her. But she thought that all these votes were for her. They were not.”

“The votes that she got were people voting against Trump, and the votes that Trump got were the people voting for Trump,” he continued. “What the Harris campaign should have done instead of avoiding Joe Rogan and podcasts? It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like the runway model, was telling his father, you need to go on podcasts. You need to go on Joe Rogan. You know, he was three hours late to a rally because he was doing Joe Rogan because that was so important. So, Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in Harris. They said they didn’t go on Joe Rogan, and the progressives around her, you heard what Carville said, the progressives didn’t want to go on Joe Rogan.”

Morgan added, “Look, if I’m running, I’m going on Joe Rogan, I’m living on Fox. That’s how you change minds. They played hide-the-ball. They lost badly. She should go away and never, ever come back. She spent almost $2 billion. They’re raising money this week to pay off the debt. If you can’t run your campaign, you damn sure can’t run the country.”

