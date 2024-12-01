Watergate Prosecutor Wine-Banks: ‘Thrilled’ Biden Pardoned Hunter, Should Pardon ‘Himself’ Next

Former prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, one of the prosecutors during the Watergate scandal, said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Prime” that she was “thrilled” President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden.

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “Your reactions to President Biden pardoning his son?”

Wine-Banks said, “I’m relieved and thrilled that he did it, this was one of the cases that called out clemency. Hunter Biden first of all would not ever be prosecuted for the gun crime, but for his last name. Second of all, he was addicted and that was a cause of his actions, he has now been sober for many years and this is a time when it is really appropriate for a grant of clemency.”

She added, “I also hope that President Biden will also issue preemptive pardons to all of those people threatened by the injustice of what will become the Department of Justice in the Trump administration. That includes Jack Smith and all of his staff, many Department of Justice lawyers, it includes President Biden himself, although we don’t know that anyone can legally pardon themselves. He will need a pardon because he is going to be harassed and charged for no crimes whatsoever. Donald Trump has promised that.”

