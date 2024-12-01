‘Way to Go Joe’: Dem Rep. Crockett Congratulates Biden for Pardoning Son

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Prime” that she congratulated President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden on his conviction and his guilty plea related to gun charges.

Crockett said, “Way to go, Joe. Let me be the first one to congratulate the president for deciding to do this, because at the end of the day, we know that we have a 34 can convicted felon that is about to walk into the White House. For anyone that wants to clutch their pearls now because he decided he was going to pardon his son, I would say take a look in the mirror, because we also know that when it comes to this cabinet, this cabinet has more people accused of sexual assault than any incoming cabinet probably in the history of America. So we are living in unprecedented times.”

She added, “We know that this was completely political as someone who serves on the Oversight Committee, this was gamesmanship the entire time, and we know that this investigation had been taking place for five or six years. We know that Hunter had accepted responsibility and it was the oversight committee that was pushing to try to say, no, it wasn’t enough, and ultimately the judge decided to reject the plea. So, considering everything that took place and considering where we are in this country, I say way to go, Joe.”

