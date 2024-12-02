CNN’s Keilar Forces Dem Rep. Goldman to React to His Claim Biden Won’t Pardon Son — ‘What Does That Feel Like?’

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “News Central,” host Brianna Keilar made Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) answer for insisting President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter Biden.

Keilar said, “You went out on a limb by backing up Biden when he said that there would not be a pardon in July of 2023 just after that plea deal fell through. This is what you said,” she noted before playing the clip.

On ABC’s “This Week,” host Jonathan Karl said, “Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?”

Goldman said, “Yes and I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him… And I think you see that in this case where he kept on, and Merrick Garland kept on a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney to investigate the president’s son. If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don’t know what we could look for.”

Keilar asked, “What does that feel like watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?”

Goldman said, “Yeah, and I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through, there would be no pardon.”

Keilar said, “It had already fallen through. You took him at his word. So, what does that feel like, knowing that he’s gone back on it?”

Goldman said, “Well, as I said, I’m disappointed that after the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did, including Republican congressional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case. I think that we all, perhaps I should have as well, recognized that this is not the normal prosecution. I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN