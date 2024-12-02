IRS Whistleblowers: We’ve Been ‘Isolated’, Sidelined for Speaking Out About Hunter

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler stated that they’ve been “isolated” and marginalized in their jobs as a result of speaking out on the Hunter Biden case.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:10] “Gary, before I let you go, I want you to tell me, what has been the impact of becoming a whistleblower on your life? Do you still have your job at the IRS, and what is that day-to-day like for you?”

Shapley responded, “Yeah, just completely isolated. My senior leaders don’t speak to me. They put me in a corner. And the latest is that they told me that I had to choose to either step down or to resign. And I’m counting on the whistleblower protection laws and the Office of the Special Counsel to –.”

MacCallum then cut in to ask why he was asked to take a demotion or resign. Shapley responded that he believes that the demand is “just part of this whole effort to retaliate against me.”

Ziegler said, “I’ve gone through a massive depressive state. It’s hard. I’m isolated. It’s — I’m marginalized in the investigations I can conduct. And I’ve lost personal relationships. I’ve lost a lot of things.”

