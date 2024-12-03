Clyburn: ‘I Could’ Support Biden Pardoning Trump, There Are ‘Things That Could Impede Our Federal Government’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he could support President Joe Biden pardoning President-Elect Donald Trump and stated that he’s not talking about any state charges, “I’m talking about things that could impede our federal government,” and that he could support a pardon for Trump “Because the Supreme Court has pretty much made it very clear, that he is preemptively pardoned of anything he may do as president.”

Host Laura Coates asked, [relevant exchange begins around 27:25] “I don’t know if you heard, the former Democrat, now Independent Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) had a recommendation that he made. He was talking about cleaning the slate, and he suggested that President Biden should pardon President-Elect Trump. What do you think of that?”

Clyburn responded, “Well, I’ve said to people that I’m in that category as well. I did see what Manchin had to say. Remember that Trump has not been convicted of anything in the federal realm. Those convictions are state convictions. So, I’m not talking about state here. I’m talking about things that could impede our federal government, and so, I believe that Manchin may be onto something there.”

Coates then asked, “You would support pardoning Trump for the federal crimes?”

Clyburn answered, “Yes, I could, absolutely. Because the Supreme Court has pretty much made it very clear, that he is preemptively pardoned of anything he may do as president.”

Clyburn also stated that he believes that Special Counsel Jack Smith and members of his team and former Rep. Liz Cheney should get preemptive pardons to ensure they aren’t targeted by members of the Trump administration.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett