CNN’s Phillip: ‘Where Is President Biden?’ ‘There’s a Lot Going On in the World’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip openly wondered what President Joe Biden is doing since “he’s still the President right now. And there’s a lot going on in the world” and yet Biden seems to be absent.

While discussing the many crises around the world, Phillip stated, [relevant remarks begin around 31:20] “[C]an I ask a question? Where is President Biden?”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings responded, “Great question.”

She added, “I know, like, physically, he is on the continent of Africa. But where is he? And let me just play, he was asked about South Korea today by reporters while he was traveling. This is what he said.”

She then played video of Biden responding to a question on South Korea by stating, “I’m just getting briefed on it.”

Later in the segment, Phillip said that “It’s not unusual…for the lame-duck presidents, they have to kind of play that game. But he’s still the President right now. And there’s a lot going on in the world.”

She further stated that “it has been so notable that the President has not been out front, speaking to the American public about any number of things, domestic and foreign.”

