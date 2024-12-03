Homan: We Should Treat Family Units Like Obama Did, I’ll Take it Up with SCOTUS

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan said he will litigate the Flores settlement at the Supreme Court and that he wants to deal with family units by detaining them “in a non-jail setting, an open-air, campus setting, like we did under the Obama administration.”

Homan stated, “As far as the Flores settlement for the family units, let us detain families in a non-jail setting, an open-air, campus setting, like we did under the Obama administration. It took about 40 days for them to see a judge and have their case heard, and, of course, 90% lost, we sent them home. And, guess what? The families stopped coming. It wasn’t until the 9th Circuit said, no, you can only hold them for 20 days, which isn’t enough time to see a judge –.”

Host Chris Cuomo then cut in to ask, “Well, will you litigate that? Will you take that — will you litigate Flores to the Supreme Court? Because Congress — I don’t think Congress is going to act on this. I think they’re going to be distracted by all these investigations and things that are almost certain to ramp up again.”

Homan responded that he “Absolutely” would take the Flores settlement to the Supreme Court.

