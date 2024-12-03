MSNBC’s Symone Sanders: Biden ‘Played By All the Rules’ Until He Had to Pardon Hunter

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden “played by all the rules” until he had to pardon his son Hunter to protect him from President-elect Donald Trump.

Sanders-Townsend said, “This 118th Congress, they opened up an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, people may have forgotten that. In our nation’s recent history, only five presidents before Biden had ever had an impeachment inquiry opened against them.”

She continued, “The inquiry was so dagone baseless that in the only public hearing that the Oversight Committee had on this, their own witnesses said there was no there there. So knowing all of that, do we actually believe that Joe Biden was just going to let the president-elect’s administration make good on their promise to go after his son? Joe Biden is leaving the stage. He’s leaving the stage, this is not a Donald Trump situation where he could potentially come back and run for president, he is done.. H Joe Biden has played by all the rules that people told him we have to play by. He’s done it all so good for Joe Biden and good for Hunter, I say. Sorry to the comms shop this week. This is very unfortunate to the people in the comms shop. I know how it is to be a spokesperson, but, like, oh well.”

Sanders-Townsend added, “The House is literally on fire and y’all are still looking for the keys. I’m going to hold America’s hand when I say this. Donald Trump is about to be president and the Supreme Court has said he’s basically a king with an asterisk so please, what is happening here?”

