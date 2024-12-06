Dem Rep. Crow: FBI, DOJ Are Stonewalling on First Trump Assassination Attempt

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump Ranking Member Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that the Task Force got cooperation from the Secret Service, but the Department of Justice and FBI has refused to provide information relevant to the motives of the Butler shooter and if there were any other individuals involved in the shooting.

Crow said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “The Secret Service was cooperative. We did have some challenges getting information from the Department of Justice and from the FBI. We’re going to continue to try to get that information so that we can get to the motives of the shooter on July 13.”

Co-host Leila Fadel then asked, “And what information are you still trying to get from the FBI and the Department of Justice?”

Crow responded, “Well, we want to have the digital analysis of his phone, his contacts, whether there were any other people that were affiliated with him. We still don’t really understand why he did this and if others were involved. The Department of Justice has told us that this is the result of an ongoing criminal investigation. But ongoing criminal investigations should not prevent congressional oversight, which is the highest level of oversight in America. And there are plenty of mechanisms for us to receive information that’s sensitive.”

