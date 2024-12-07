Top House Intel. Dem: China Hasn’t Used TikTok to Steal Data, Influence Americans ‘To Date’

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that the danger of TikTok is “a potential danger” because “to date,” China has “not used TikTok as a way to either exfiltrate information on Americans or as a way to try to influence Americans.”

Himes stated, “I remain deeply uncomfortable with the United States government telling the citizens of the United States that there are media outlets that they cannot have access to. Now, I’m the senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee. So, I have a pretty specific sense for what China is able to do. I also know that, to date, they have not used TikTok as a way to either exfiltrate information on Americans or as a way to try to influence Americans. So, we’re talking about a potential danger, no question about that. But, before the appellate ruling on — just today, I guess it was, I thought it would be pretty clearly unconstitutional for the government to take the position it had. Now, I guess it’ll either go to the full appellate court or the Supreme Court for a final decision on the constitutionality.”

