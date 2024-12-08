Trump: American Citizens with Family Here Illegally May Be Deported

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “you have no choice” but to deport everyone who is illegally in the United States, including possibly removing the American citizen family members.

On mass deportations, Trump said, “We’re starting with the criminals, and we got to do it. And then we’re starting with others, and we’re going to see how it goes.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Who are the others?”

Trump said, “Others are other people outside of criminals. We have convicted murderers.”

Welker said, “Let me ask you about another group of people, the estimated 4 million families in America who have mixed immigration status. So I’m talking about parents who might be here illegally, but the kids are here legally.”

Trump said, “I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together, and you have to send them all back.”

He added, “I think you have to do it. It’s a very tough thing to do. It’s — but you have to have, you know, you have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally. You know, the people that have been treated very unfairly are the people that have been on line for 10 years to come into the country.”

