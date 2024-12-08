Trump: ‘We Have to End’ Birthright Citizenship

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that birthright citizenship must be ended.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let me ask you about some of your other promises on this topic. You promised to end birthright citizenship on day one. Is that still your plan?”

Trump said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Welker said, “The 14th Amendment, though, says that, quote, all persons born in the United States are citizens. Can you get around the 14th Amendment with an executive action?”

Trump said, “We’ll have to get a change. Maybe we’ll have to go back to the people, but we have to end it. We’re the only country that has it, you know?”

Welker said, “Through an executive action?”

Trump said, “We’re the only country that has it. Someone sets a foot, one foot, on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America! Yes, we’re going to end that because it’s ridiculous.”

Welker said, “Through executive action?”

Trump said, “Well, if we can, through executive action. I was going to do it through executive action, but we had to fix COVID first, to be honest with you. We have to end it.”

