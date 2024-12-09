Waltz: I Expect More Pressure on Iran, Less on Israel Under Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), who is President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to be national security adviser, stated that he believes that the second Trump administration will have “maximum pressure on Iran. There’s been too much pressure put on our ally, Israel, and certainly, not enough on Iran.” And argued that the maximum pressure campaign on Iran from Trump’s first term was effective.

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:55] “People are ready to deal with President Trump. They see his mandate that he got from the American people, they see his commonsense approach. And President Trump is certainly ready to cut big deals around the world that can be transformative. The status quo, in so many ways, was just not acceptable. It’s time to shake things up and do big things on his watch.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Even a deal with Iran?”

Waltz responded, “Well, I think you’re going to see maximum pressure on Iran. There’s been too much pressure put on our ally, Israel, and certainly, not enough on Iran. We saw that working [in] his first term, and I would expect more of that.”

