Cyndi Lauper: ‘So Sad’ More People Vote on American Idol than for President

Pop star Cyndi Lauper said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that it was “sad” that more people vote for “American Idol” than President of the United States.

Host Ari Melber said, “Have you always felt that you’re political as well?”

Lauper said, “Weren’t we? Aren’t we? We’re Americans. We’re supposed to be involved in our country and in our laws. That’s why we live here. Unfortunately, more people vote on the American idol than they do for the president sometimes. That’s so sad.”

She added, “People that say they’re not feminists, I want them to take a step back and understand, in the ’70s, you couldn’t even have a credit card unless it was in your husband’s name or your father. You couldn’t go into the schools to become a broadcaster, okay, without the feminist movement because you still are a second class citizen, which is what we’re rolling back to now. I want women to understand that if you don’t have control over your own body, you have the government having control over your own body. How does that sit with you? You like that? I don’t like that at all. I am hoping, and I believe in our country, and I’m standing here now, and I say no, not acceptable in any way, shape, or form.”

