David J. Harris: Kash Patel Can Clean Up the FBI Because He’s ‘Not Owned by Anybody’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Newsmax’s “The Pulse” host David J. Harris praised President-Elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel to run the FBI.

Harris said, “He kicks ass. He takes names. He’s not going to play around. We need confidence in the FBI again, and we want to hold the people that coordinated, that conspired, … he knows, and he will hold them accountable. … So, Kash is the guy to do it, he’s not afraid to do it. He’s not owned by anybody.”

