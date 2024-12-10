Homan: Trump Will Push Earlier DREAMers Plan, I Wouldn’t Do It Until Dems Agree on Border, Deporting Safety Threats

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that President-Elect Donald Trump “put a plan on the table to address the DREAMers, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shot it down, because part of the plan was giving him money for the border wall.” And Trump “will put it on the table again” “but I would not go forward with it until the Democrats show this president that they’re willing to secure this border and willing to support him in the removal of public safety threats that are illegally here in the United States.”

Homan said, “Well, look, the President, in his first term, put a plan on the table to address the DREAMers, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shot it down, because part of the plan was giving him money for the border wall. And look, the bottom line is, border walls work, border walls save lives. Women and children can’t get over that wall, which means they go to a place where there’s not a wall, and what’s waiting on them? The men and women of the Border Patrol, who [are] going to take care of their medical needs right off the bat. So, a border wall’s not only moved illegal immigration to a 45-year low — helped, it’s one of the factors, it also saved lives. So, President Trump will put it on the table again. And — but I would not go forward with it until the Democrats show this President that they’re willing to secure this border and willing to support him in the removal of public safety threats that are illegally here in the United States. So, it’s going to be put on the table once again, and I support the President in that idea.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones then asked, “So, you’re talking about, outside of the executive order process, that you need an actual plan, actual legislation that includes the wall, the technology, as well as working with those federal judges to start the deportation process, and we’re talking about even after the Trump administration, once that has been achieved, then we can start about the DREAMers and other people, right?”

Homan answered, “Absolutely.”

