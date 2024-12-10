Jeffries: GOP Will Have ‘Governmental Challenges’ from Us if They Push ‘Far-Right Extremism’, Tax Cuts for Wealthy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that if Republicans try to push “far-right extremism” or “jam tax cuts down the throats of the American people that benefit the wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected,” “there’s going to be some governmental challenges as it relates to how we interact with them.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, [relevant exchange begins around 21:50] “[S]peaking of partnership, we saw Democrats work with Republicans, in the last Congress, on multiple occasions, whether it was to keep the government funded, to help not avoid defaulting on the debt, to helping Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) keep his job at times, with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of the Senate, do you envision extending any more lifelines to Republicans like that this time around?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, we’re prepared to get things done, to solve problems for hard-working American taxpayers, but that does remain to be seen in terms of the posture that is adopted by my Republican colleagues. The notion that there’s some big, massive sweeping mandate for far-right extremism or for Republicans to jam tax cuts down the throats of the American people that benefit the wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected, that’s nonexistent. But if they approach the new Congress in that fashion, then there’s going to be some governmental challenges as it relates to how we interact with them. But, again, if they’re prepared to do what is necessary to deliver real results for working-class Americans, for middle-class Americans, and for everyone who aspires to be part of the middle class, then they will find a partner with House Democrats.”

