Khanna: Musk Should Do with Defense What He Did With Space to Lockheed and Boeing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk “brilliantly disrupted Lockheed Martin and Boeing to help Americans launch rockets into space far cheaper and put satellites up there. So, he knows how to have more competition for the five primes.” And he wants to work with Musk to do the same thing with defense contractors, including with Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Khanna said, “It should be bipartisan to be against wasteful spending. Now, when you look at Elon Musk, he brilliantly disrupted Lockheed Martin and Boeing to help Americans launch rockets into space far cheaper and put satellites up there. So, he knows how to have more competition for the five primes. And I’d like to work with him and others to see how we can introduce that competition to lower the costs for the American public in the defense budget.”

He added, “Well, look, let me give you a few concrete examples: Boeing charged $150,000 to the Pentagon for soap dispensers. Certainly, that was wasteful spending.” And overpayments for breast pumps and cost overruns with Lockheed Martin for the F-35.

