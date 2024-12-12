Comer on Ocasio-Cortez Serving as Ranking Member on Oversight: ‘I’m a Big AOC Fan’

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) attempt to serve as the ranking member on his committee after Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) left the position open to challenge Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for the top Judiciary Committee spot.

Host Pam Brown said, “I want to ask you about AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announcing her bid for the top Democrat spot on your committee. What are your thoughts? Would you like to co-chair with her?

Comer said, “I’m a big AOC fan. Obviously, I don’t agree with very much of her policy, but I think she’s a good person. I think she’s very well-spoken. I did not have a good relationship with Jamie Raskin. I don’t think that’s any secret. I tell the press when they ask about the race for ranking member, the Democrats have nowhere to go but up after having Jamie Raskin for the last four years. So I think AOC would be great. Gerry Connolly would be great. I know Raj Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, their names have been thrown in the hat. But I certainly look forward to working with the next ranking member. And if it’s AOC, I think we’ll have a good working relationship. We’ll obviously have a lot of differences on policy, but I think she’s a good, well-spoken person for the for the Democrats to serve in that position.”

