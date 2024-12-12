Gillibrand: I’m ‘Quite Dissatisfied’ with DHS, FBI, FAA on New Jersey Drones

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that she is “quite dissatisfied by the response by Homeland Security, the FBI, and FAA to my request that we need to have answers” on the drones in the New Jersey area.

Gillibrand began by stating that “we know very little about these drones, which is the problem. We don’t know who is sending them, who’s controlling them, whether they are spying, whether they are sighting targets for future action. We have no idea the purpose of these drones, who’s controlling them, and whether they are putting the American people at risk.”

She added, “My letter to the FAA and to Homeland Security and to the FBI is asking, what are you doing, are you going to follow the drones to find out where they’re coming from? If there are ships off the coast that are launching these drones, we need to know who is controlling those ships, whether they’re foreign adversaries. We know, Andrea, that Iran, that China, that Russia have extremely sophisticated drone capabilities. We’ve seen drones used as a weapon of war in Ukraine. And so, these are the reasons why I have high concerns and am quite dissatisfied by the response by Homeland Security, the FBI, and FAA to my request that we need to have answers, they need to know where these drones are coming from, and we cannot simply say, well, they’re not causing any harm. Well, do we know that? What are they doing? And who’s sending them?”

