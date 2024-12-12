GOP Rep. Pfluger: Biden, Austin Should Tell All Military Installations They’re Expected to Shoot Down Unknown Drones

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) stated that President Joe Biden and the Department of Defense should issue guidance to the heads of all United States military installations and sensitive government facilities that they are expected to shoot drones down in the event there is unknown drone activity flying over their facilities and issue guidance “that that is their only job is to protect that airspace, to protect those facilities.”

Pfluger stated, “[T]he main question is, why haven’t they done anything about it? We’ve had multiple incidents over the past couple of years. You’ve already mentioned the Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, and nothing was done. You know what? U.S. Northern Command’s only job is to protect the sovereignty of American airspace. What President Biden should do tonight, what Secretary Austin should do tonight is issue guidance to every commander of every military installation, every sensitive government facility that if they have unknown drone activity flying over them, that, not only are they expected to shoot them down, but that they — that that is their only job is to protect that airspace, to protect those facilities.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett