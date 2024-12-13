Marlow on Kudlow: Trump’s Podcasting Strategy ‘Was Truly Revolutionary’

Breitbart editor-in-chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President-elect Donald Trump’s victory was partly due to his “revolutionary” podcasting strategy.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “Number one Trump made hay with young people, he made hay with young people why?

Marlow said, “Yeah I think the biggest thing and I pinpointed this and one of the biggest stories of this election that very few people are talking about is his podcasting strategy we know it seems obvious in retrospect but it was truly revolutionary. What he did at the very end of the campaign is he was hitting these huge shows that were apolitical, a lot of them were comedians, and a lot of them spoke to people that were gettable voters, who their whole impression of Donald Trump was that he was this bad orange man that was filtered through the establishment media.”

He continued, “They did the math, the Trump campaign, that only 37 percent of the people who are voters are getting their news from the MSM, and they went around it, and they went to these podcasters. It was truly brilliant. I did a big story on this on the Alex Marlowe Show, my new podcast, where I interviewed the architect of Trump’s strategy on this. This is one of the most unbelievable culture shifts of our time, and it’s only gonna get better for us.”

