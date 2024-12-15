Sanders: Trump Talking About Jailing January 6 Committee Sounds Like ‘Tin-Pot Dictator’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President-elect Donald Trump sounded like a “tin-pot dictator” when he discussed jailing January 6 committee members.

Sanders said, “When Trump talks about sending to jail people who are on that January 6 committee, that sounds like being a tin pot dictator. So I would hope that we have an FBI and a Justice Department that protects the civil liberties of the American people and does its best to protect American democracy.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Well, we know the White House is considering potential preemptive pardons of those who clashed with President-elect Trump. In light of what the president-elect said to me that yes, he does think that members of the January 6 committee should go to jail, do you think that Mr. Biden should issue preemptive pardons for the entire January 6 committee?”

Sanders said, “Well, I think he might want to consider that very seriously. Look, that is an outrageous statement. This is what authoritarianism is all about, and dictatorship is all about. You do not arrest elected officials who disagree with you, who undertake an investigation.”

