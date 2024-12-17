Dem Rep. Veasey: We Have a Lot of Guns on Black Market, But We Need to Show Public ‘We’re Trying’ with Gun Control

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) acknowledged that “there are a lot of guns that are just floating around out there that are on the black market,” and “I don’t think that it’s going to cure everything if we pass some of these more commonsense gun safety legislation packages, but at least we’re showing the American public that we’re trying to do something about this.”

Veasey said, [relevant remarks begin around 32:50] “I think that people are frustrated with it. But what I really think has happened here is that it’s another case of the groups. And when you talk about the groups and the groups being out of control in D.C., the king of the groups is the NRA. They have way too much power, way too much control over Republicans. And even legislation that 80, 90% of the public supports, we can’t get through because the Republicans would rather listen to this group than listen to the American people and get some things done.”

He continued, “I don’t think that it’s going to cure everything if we pass some of these more commonsense gun safety legislation packages, but at least we’re showing the American public that we’re trying to do something about this. And we need to do that. Look, there are a lot of guns that are just floating around out there that are on the black market, that have been stolen, guns that the police aren’t even — that the police don’t even know have been stolen. But it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t do anything. We have to pass just some basic, commonsense gun legislation.”

