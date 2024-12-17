Ontario Premier Ford: Both Sides of Border Will ‘Feel the Pain’ of Trump Tariffs

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that if President-elect Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, the Canadians will have to use their economic tools to counter them, which will cause “pain” on both sides of the border.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Donald Trump throwing Canada into chaos after calling Canada a state and calling its Prime Minister, Governor Justin Trudeau.”

She added, “Another top Canadian official now taking Trump on. Tonight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, he is calling for his country to ‘use every tool in our toolbox’. A direct quote including cutting off Canadian energy to the United States if Trump follows through with his threat.”

Ford said, “You know, that’s the last thing I want to do. I want to sell more electricity, more power to our U.S. friends and closest allies in the world but that’s a tool that we have in our toolbox. We power over 1.5 million homes in Michigan and companies in Michigan and New York state and Wisconsin.”

He added, “If there was a tariff on that, that would increase gas by a dollar a gallon. That wouldn’t go over very well. And, you know, both sides of the border are going to feel the pain. we rely on each other. Ontario is a big auto province and i just i want to work with the U.S. I love the American people. I spent 20 years of my life there in Chicago and our other facility in New Jersey. I love Americans, I love the U.S., and we’re so much stronger together.”

