Is Mass Importation of Chinese Students, Selling Farmland to CCP Not ‘America First’?

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Chinese students.

Marlow said, “I am just so off the same page with the president on this. And I agree with him on the vast majority of his agenda, as you know and I tend to trust him more than any other politician, as you know…we went through this last year a bit with a — they’re talking about 600,000 Chinese students. I have no idea how this aligns with America First.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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