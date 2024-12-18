Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump Is Attacking the Press Because ‘He’s Trying to Steal from You’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump was suing the media because that will make it easier to “steal” from the American public with the “kleptocracy that he is building.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “When Trump targets someone, it is a red-hot assault on their reputation. Sometimes, it comes with public safety concerns. What is here in year nine of the Trump story, the strategy for protecting people who end up on the other side of Donald Trump?”

Murphy said, “I think it’s really important to explain to people the why. Why is Donald Trump engaged in this relentless campaign to try to silence journalists, media companies, and his political opposition?”

He added, “It’s because he is trying to steal from you. He and his friends are in charge of the government because they want to rig the rules in order to make them even richer. The billionaires that are in charge of his cabinet wanna be multibillionaires. Donald Trump will never be satiated. He wants to steal from ordinary Americans in order to make him and his Mar-a-Lago friends even richer. And the reason he wants to silence his critics and silence the media is that he doesn’t want anybody to notice the kleptocracy that he is building.”

