Incoming Border Czar Homan: We’ll Launch Deportations the Day of the Inauguration

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration will begin its mass deportation plan the day of the inauguration.

When asked about Trump’s deportation plan, Homan said, “I’m still working on it. I’ve got the general framework written up, and I’m working with other folks on it. But by the time the inauguration happens, the plan will be baked and we’ll be ready to we will be ready to launch the day of the inauguration.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “So how many days after Trump is sworn in before the the this effort to carry out the mass deportations begins? I know you said it starts on day one, but after how many days will we actually start to see that happening ?”

Homan said, “Day one, day one will be ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets. They’re right out of the gate. The president has made it clear and I’ve made it clear that priority right out of the gates, public safety threats and national security threats and there’s plenty of them to find. Right. I looked at the data under the Biden administration, the deportation of criminal aliens have decreased 74%. So we have all those folks that the Biden administration failed to deport plus you this ten over 10 million encounters on the Southern border that they came across. We got to look them too. So the public safety threats are plenty, and it’s going to keep us busy.”

