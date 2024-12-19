Khanna: We’ll Vote for Clean CR, Object to Raising Debt Limit, Adding Debt Without Commitment to Not Do Tax Cuts

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) criticized Republicans for expecting Democrats to vote for a government spending bill that lifted the debt ceiling and added to the deficit “without making any commitment of not doing the tax cuts? That’s not in good faith.” And stated that “In good faith, let’s come up with a clean CR, which we’re willing to vote for.”

Khanna said, “Look, it should just be a clean bill. We had a deal, and I liked the deal that we had…at least give us a clean bill, which extends the funding at the current levels until March, and I’m fine voting for that.”

He continued, “But you can’t add to it, a $5 trillion deficit, when we haven’t — when we know you’re going to do the tax cuts, as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, and the Democrats aren’t for that. Just do a clean bill, get the funding until March, and I’d vote for that.”

Khanna further stated “We agreed to a bipartisan deal with Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). I was all ready to go back to California yesterday, and then all these tweets happen…and then suddenly, they want to add an extension to the debt ceiling that doesn’t even — isn’t even going to be an issue until March or June of next year, it adds $5 trillion, and they expect Democrats to suddenly just go along and vote for that without making any commitment of not doing the tax cuts? That’s not in good faith. In good faith, let’s come up with a clean CR, which we’re willing to vote for.”

