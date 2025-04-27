‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente Dead at 44 Days After Leg Amputation

Jiggly Caliente, a drag performer who was best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, died on Sunday at the age of 44 — just days after experiencing a “serious health setback” that involved the amputation of his right leg.

The family of Jiggly Caliente — also known as Bianca Castro-Arabejo — released a statement on Sunday announcing the drag star “passed away peacefully” on Sunday morning, surrounded by family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” the statement continued, adding that Castro-Arabejo “touched countless lives through” artistry, activism, and connecting with fans around the world.

The family’s statement added that the drag star’s “legacy is one of love, courage, and light.”

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever,” the statement read, concluding that Castro-Arabejo “will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

The drag performer’s family had also released a statement on Thursday — just days before his death — revealing Castro-Arabejo’s right leg had been amputated following a “severe infection.”

“Over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback,” the family said. “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.”

The family added that because of this, Castro-Arabejo would not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor participating “in any public engagements for the foreseeable future,” as the recovery “will be extensive.”

In addition to competing on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Castro-Arabejo also participated on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and had a recurring role as Veronica Ferocity on the FX series Pose.

Castro-Arabejo is also known for appearing in the 2020 film Milkwater, and the 2021 television series Wigs in A Blanket, according to the drag star’s IMDb page.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.