CNN: Biden Looks Like He’s Leaving Before His Term’s Up

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” host Kasie Hunt and CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kayla Tausche stated that it seems like President Joe Biden is exiting the stage before his term in office is over.

Hunt said, [relevant remarks begin around 31:00] “President Biden does seem to be stepping off the stage, even though he is still President.”

Tausche responded, “Yeah. It does have the distinct feeling of going out like a lamb instead of like a lion. And I think some of the scant interactions with the press are indicative of that. Clearly, we would like there to be more interactions. Similar to there –.”

Both Hunt and Tausche acknowledged that members of the press and Congress always want more interaction with the President, but Tausche added, “That being said, it does feel distinctive that there has been so little interaction and so little that we’ve heard from him publicly.”

Tausche added, “Would the White House love to have another state dinner? Yes. Do any world leaders want to come and be there with him? No. Would he have loved to have funding for the cancer moonshot extended as part of this package? Yes. Is that where Congress is? No. So, there’s a real political dynamic to all of this too that’s impacting it.”

