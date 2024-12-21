Dershowitz: Democrats ‘Hid’ Biden’s ‘Diminished Capacity’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Newsline,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Democrats covered up President Joe Biden’s “diminished capacity.”

Dershowitz stated, “Well, the same thing happened with Ronald Reagan. So, this is not a partisan issue. The Republicans hid Ronald Reagan’s diminished capacity at the end of his second term, and the Democrats have hid[den] Biden’s lack of — or diminished capacity. So, let’s condemn both sides for trying to prevent the public from knowing the whole truth. I think it’s a terrible thing when we lack transparency and permit the American people to be lied to about the capacity of an American president. Look, there are people lying about Donald Trump. A lot of Democrats are out there saying, oh, he’s really too old. I spent some time with him the other night, and he’s at the top of his game. This is a common ploy to attack leaders based on their capacity. Fortunately, the American public has the ability, generally, to judge the capacity of our leaders. Trump [held a press] conference and anybody who saw the press conference would know he’s absolutely at the top of his game.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett